India, China discuss security cooperation

New Delhi: India and China on Monday discussed security and law enforcement cooperation between them, weeks after an informal summit between Prime Minister Narandra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan.

Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna, who took part in the National Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, held talks with Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.

The two sides discussed security and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries after the Wuhan Summit, an Indian Embassy tweet in Beijing said.

The two met on the sidelines of the SCO security officials meeting. The informal summit between Modi and Xi was held at the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month during which the two leaders had overarching discussion on bilateral issues. National Security Council Secretaries of the SCO met here ahead of the SCO summit to be held Chinese city of Qingdao next month. The SCO in which China plays an influential role is comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. The Qingdao summit in which Modi will take part is the first summit of the grouping after India and Pakistan joined it last year. The SCO security officials meeting will focus on working out security cooperation among the member countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told media in Beijing today. Over the years, the SCO has developed strong anti-terrorism cooperation structure, Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).