India-China have great potential together: The Dalai Lama

[India], November 19 (ANI): The Dalai Lama on Sunday said India and China "have a great potential together."

"India and China have a great potential. China is also historically a Buddhist country. Most Chinese follow the Nalanda thought of Buddhism," The Dalai Lama told ANI.

He added, "Whether we like it or not, India and China have to live side by side and if they work together there is a huge potential. Imagine more than two billion people working together."

The Tibetan leader is currently on a week-long three-city tour to Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.

After this, he will visit Odisha on a two-day tour and is scheduled to hold talks with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tomorrow. (ANI)