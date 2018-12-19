India, China military delegation hold interaction

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): A Chinese military delegation, as a step towards confidence building measures, on Wednesday had an interaction with the Indian Army here.

While the 12-member Chinese side was led by Deputy Chief of Staff, Western Theatre Command (WTC) Major General, Deng Zhiping, the Indian side was represented by Major General S Jaishankar.

The Indian side included officers from the Military Operation and Military Intelligence.

According to defence sources, following the Doklam standoff between India and China last year, the confidence building measures were severely affected.

Taking an initiative in resuming the confidence building measures, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who had visited Beijing in April this year had stressed on exchange of goodwill programmes and interaction between armies of both the countries. The delegation on Thursday will visit the 50 Para Brigade in Agra. Before leaving for China, the delegation will go to the Eastern Army Command in Kolkata.(ANI)