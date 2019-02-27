India completed 13th-day ritual of Pulwama bravehearts: Mohan Bhagwat on IAF air strike

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): India completed the 13th-day ritual or 'tehravi' (Hindu ritual performed for soul of deceased to attain salvation) of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat while referring to the Indian Air force (IAF) air strike in Balakot.

"We, as a nation, have the right to take the name of Veer Savarkar, because today we have very appropriately performed the 'tehravi' ritual of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack," Bhagwat said at an event in Nagpur on Tuesday.

He added, "It is necessary to show power. The world knows the language of power, no matter how good we are. Apart from spirituality and culture, we also need to show our strength to the world. Hindu society needs to be strong. It is necessary for the wicked to realise power." Remembering legendary freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's observation, the RSS chief said that India needs to become powerful as, without power, nobody listens. India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, according to Foreign Secretary VijayGokhale. The terror camp, which is located in a thick forest area atop a hill, was led by Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale told media hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 jets were carried out. (ANI)