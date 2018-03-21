India condemns Kabul terror attack

New Delhi: India on Wednesday condemned in the "strongest terms" the terror attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that claimed the lives of at least 29 people.

"India unequivocally condemns, in the strongest terms, the inhumane and barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul today (Wednesday)," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"What makes this attack particularly reprehensible is the fact that the terrorists and their backers chose the festive day of Nawroz to carry out their heinous act, with the attacker trying to target a group of innocent Afghans who were celebrating Nawroz.

"This is not only an attack on the Afghan people but also an attack on their identity and culture." At least 29 people were killed and 52 others injured in the suicide bombing on Wednesday near a crowd celebrating Nawroz or Persian New Year, authorities said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of the victims, and we wish quick and complete recovery to the injured," the Ministry statement said. "India stands ready to extend all possible assistance, including for treatment of those injured."