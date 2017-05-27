India condoles loss of lives in Sri Lanka due to flooding

[India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India condoles the loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to flooding and landslides.

"India condoles the loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to flooding and landslides. We stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in their hour of need," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Our ships are being dispatched with relief material. The first ship will reach Colombo tomorrow morning. The second will reach on Sunday. Further assistance on its way," he added.

At least 91 people are dead and more than 100 are missing after heavy monsoon rains drenched Sri Lanka's southwest, the country's Disaster Management Centre said Friday, reports the CNN. The disaster center added that nearly 24,000 people in 13 districts have been impacted by flooding or landslides. The districts most affected were Ratnapura, 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Colombo and Kalutara, about 40 km (25 miles) south of the capital, which both had a series of landslides after the monsoon rains. Troops have been deployed for rescue operations and the Home Ministry has set up a 24-hour relief center for the people affected. An administration official said Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena was scheduled to return to Colombo Friday night after a two-day state visit to Australia and plans to hold an emergency meeting with emergency officials to discuss relief operations. (ANI)