India confirms: MiG shot down, pilot missing in action

New Delhi: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar and Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor address the media in Delhi. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is not part of the briefing.

Raveesh Kumar says, "One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement we have lost one MiG 21. Pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts. The Pakistani Air Force was seen falling from the sky on their side."

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested two pilots. However, there was no official confirmation from the Indian government.

In a 46-second video released by the Pakistan Army, a blindfolded man claiming that he's IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan. "I am an IAF officer. My service No is 27981," the man said in the video.