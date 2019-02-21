India decides to stop water to Pakistan

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 21, 2019 19:39 hrs
New Delhi: India on Thursday decided to stop its share of water from the eastern rivers to Pakistan.

Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted:

The decision follows the suicide bombing in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers and which was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit.



