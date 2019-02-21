India decides to stop water to Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Thursday decided to stop its share of water from the eastern rivers to Pakistan.

Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted:

Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 21, 2019 The decision follows the suicide bombing in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers and which was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit.