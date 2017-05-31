India deplores heinous terrorist attack in Kabul

[India], May 31 (ANI): India strongly deplored the heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul today.

"We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the Government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

It said the continuing violence even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and its supporters.

"All staff members of the Embassy of India are safe in the explosion that took place in the close vicinity of the Embassy premises," it added. The MEA further said that India is ready to render any assistance to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice. Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that nearly 80 were killed and 350 others wounded in the Kabul blast. Tolo News reported that the blast was close to the German Embassy and added that the explosion happened on 14th Street of the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic area of the city. Many foreign embassies are located in the area, including the American and Canadian missions. The Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) has deployed its team in the area for rescue and counter-insurgency operations. (ANI)