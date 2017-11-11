India doesn't want 5 different types of taxes: Rahul on GST

Gandhinagar: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today said that structural changes are needed in the goods and services tax.

Speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar, Raul Gandhi said, "It's a good thing that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has slashed the tax rate from 28 percent to 18 percent for many products due to the pressure made by the Congress and the people of India."

He further said, "We are still not happy and won't stop here. India doesn't want five different types of taxes, we want one. There's a need to make structural changes in the GST.

Earlier on Wednesday, while interacting with traders in Gujarat's Surat, the Congress vice-president said that his party will reassess and restructure the GST, if they come to power at the Centre in the 2019 general elections. "We were against the implementation of GST because the government's version was not right. Eventually when Modi ji realised it was a mistake, he said the Congress was also a part of it," Rahul said. He further said that ruling government is making the uniform tax reform "complex". "The GST is one tax reform not five tax. The centre does not know the meaning of GST. They made the GST complex. We asked them for a simple version," he said.