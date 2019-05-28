India elected to Executive Board of first UN-Habitat Assembly

[India], May 28 (ANI): India has been elected to the Executive Board of the first UN-Habitat Assembly, announced Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday.

"The nation's global clout continues to grow significantly. In an extremely proud development, India has been elected today to the Executive Board of the first UN-Habitat Assembly at the Plenary Session of the Assembly being held in Nairobi," read a post on the ministry's official Twitter handle.

The first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly started on May 27 at the headquarters of UN-Habitat in Nairobi and will go on till May 31.

The special theme for the UN-Habitat Assembly is "Innovation for Better Quality of Life in Cities and Communities". (ANI)