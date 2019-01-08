India-Emirati forum explores new ways to boost cooperation in publishing

New Delhi [India] Jan 7 (ANI): With the participation of more than twenty countries, the New Delhi Book Fair celebrated the arrival of Emirate of Sharjah as a guest of honour at its 27th session.

Last year when Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi visited UAE, joint statement was issued where the participation of Sharjah as guest of honour at Delhi world book fair 27th edition was finalised. Around dozen cultural entities from Sharjah have been participating this year, including the entities like Emirates publisher association, the UAE boards for young people, Sharjah Institute for Heritage and many more.

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) said the main aim of their visit is to increase the understanding of Arab and Emirati culture in India through literary exchange besides bridging cultural communication between both the countries.

"This is not the first time we are participating in Delhi book fair but this time we are here as guest of honour and in comparison to last year, we have opted or big set up this year," the Chairman said.

"It is clear that interest among Indian publishers in the UAE market, and vice-versa, will continue to grow in the coming years as both markets promise considerable growth potential. People are really excited to be here, I am receiving really good vibes and people are really interested here in Arabi culture," he added.

Several stalls showcasing Arabic calligraphy and displaying different Arabic crafts have been set up at the fair.

The Sharjah Institute of Heritage has set up their stall displaying Arabic handcraft which is practised in UAE. Arabic women showcased the old method of cloth dyeing and handcraft to promote the Arabic culture.

National trust book, the organiser of the book fair has translated one of the Sarjha's most popular book "Baby Fatima and the King Son's". The book was released by National trust book in English and Hindi.

Sarjha international book fair is third largest book fair in the world. (ANI)