India equates Pak's self-determination in J-K to state-sponsored terrorism

[India], June 26 (ANI): India has identified Pakistan's attempts of self-determination in Jammu and Kashmir as state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

A Twitter handle named India at United Nations in Geneva posted, "What is portrayed by Pakistan as a right to self-determination in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is actually state-sponsored cross-border terrorism| Human Rights Council cannot be oblivious of this attempt to legitimize terrorism| @IndiainPakistan."

The response came after Pakistan, earlier this month, seconded the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner (OHCHR) report, which called for meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan to ascertain a final political solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, India further noted that the Human Rights Council cannot be oblivion of Pakistan's attempt to legitimise terrorism.

As per the report filed by India, Pakistan's reference of the OHCHR report is its attempt to deflect the world's attention away from their own dismal situation with no respect for human rights.

"Pakistan with its amnesic tendency chooses to recall parts of the UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir. However, its memory conveniently fails that they need to first vacate the illegal occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and that they have to fulfil its obligations under the 1972 Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration of February 1999" the report stated.

India highlighted the torture and injustice meted out by Pakistani administration towards its minority community including Sindhis, Baloch, and those residing in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region.

The report stated, "The people of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are reeling under torture, killings and enforced disappearances for their legitimate demands for fundamental rights."

"The Muslim minorities of Pakistan, as well as Pakistan, Occupied Kashmir such as Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia, and Hazaras are victims of sectarian conflict, terrorism and extreme economic hardship due to Pakistan's authoritarian and discriminatory policies" it added.

India accused Pakistan of its inaction against perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Uri, Pathankot and other cross-border attacks carried out by Pak-based groups including Lashkar-e-Tayyiiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

It claimed that Pakistan provides easy access to funds, financial services, and public places to the UN proscribed terrorist entities. (ANI)