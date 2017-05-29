India, Fiji sign MoU on defence cooperation

[India], May 29 (ANI): In an endeavour to strengthen defence ties between India and Fiji, the two nations on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation.

Minister of Defence and National Security of Fiji, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola accompanied by his delegation met Minister of Defence Arun Jaitley earlier in the day.

The Ministers discussed expanded defence partnership in maritime security between both the countries, and naval cooperation was identified as an area of promise.

A MoU on defence cooperation envisaging several areas of cooperation including in defence industry, military training and humanitarian assistance and disaster management was signed. The visiting Minister was received by a Tri-Services Guard of Honour at the lawns of South Block. He also laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate. Earlier in the day, before his arrival in New Delhi, Kubuabola visited the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. (ANI)