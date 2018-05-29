India follows UN sanctions, not US sanctions on Iran, says Swaraj

New York: India abides by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the United States against Iran, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday. The ministers remarks at her annual press conference came hours before a meeting with visiting Iran foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran is the third largest source of Indias oil imports. New Delhi is making strategic investments in the Chabahar port in Iran that connects Afghanistan to Central Asia bypassing Pakistan.

Swaraj said Indias decision on ties with Iran or its position on sanctions is independent of any other country. India follows only UN sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country, Swaraj said, after being asked about Indias response to the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran. US President Donald Trump this month exited from the Iran nuclear deal and sought the reimposition of economic sanctions against Tehran that were suspended under a 2015 agreement. The external affairs minister conveyed that all parties to the agreement should engage constructively for peaceful resolution of the issues that have arisen with respect to the agreement, a statement from the ministry said after Swaraj met Zarif.