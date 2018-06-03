India fully equipped to handle Pak: Jammu IGP

[India], June 3 (ANI): In the wake of the recent cross-bordering firing by Pakistan along the International border in the Jammu region, Inspector General of Police (IGP) SD Singh said the armed forces, civil administration and police are "fully equipped to handle Pakistan."

"Our forces retaliated, and we are ready to face any situation. The civil administration, armed forces, and the police are fully equipped to handle Pakistan. We have bullet-proof cars and our staff is on the ground. People are also with the army and they have a very high morale," he told media here.

The Jammu IGP further noted that all necessary arrangements have been made to vacate people from vulnerable areas. Earlier in the day, two Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers, Constable Vijay Kumar Pandey and Assistant sub-inspector Satya Narayan Yadav were killed and 13 civilians injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan. Post the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for DGMO-level talks between India and Pakistan and said the "bloodshed" must be brought to an end. (ANI)