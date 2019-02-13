India, Germany review defence cooperation

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday concluded an official bilateral visit to Germany and reviewed a gamut of bilateral defence cooperation, which is emerging as an important facet of India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Sitharaman's visit took place between February 12-13, at the invitation of her counterpart, Minister of Defence of Germany, Ursula von der Leyen.

The ministers noted with satisfaction the steady growth in bilateral defence ties and signed an Implementing Arrangement on Enhanced Defence and Defence Industry Cooperation, which would further strengthen military to military engagement, the defence industry as well as research and development (R&D) linkages.

The duo also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. Sitharaman addressed a select audience at the prestigious German think tank DGAP (German Council on Foreign Relations), on ‘India’s Defence Engagement in a Disordered World: Principles, Priorities and Partnerships’. She highlighted India’s defence priorities and engagements with the aim to contribute towards a secure, stable and peaceful environment and enable greater prosperity for all. Sitharaman further emphasised the need for like-minded liberal democracies with common values and common interests, such as India and Germany, to build on the commonality of assessments on strategic issues and work together to strengthen the rules-based world order. During her visit, the defence minister also interacted with CEOs of the German and Indian defence industry. The Minister also urged them to expand their collaboration in defence manufacturing in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative as well as promote defence technology and R&D cooperation with the Indian companies. (ANI)