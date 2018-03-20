India hands over 18 high-end diesel locos to Myanmar

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): India on Monday handed over the 18th diesel-electric locomotive to Myanmar, thereby completing the first project under the current Indian line of credit (LoC) to the eastern neighbour.

These 18 locos are fitted with the microprocessor control based system. 1350 HP AC/DC main line diesel locomotives with a maximum speed of 100 KM PH have been customised for the Myanma Railways, built by Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. They are also extremely fuel-efficient and equipped with the latest features. Most of these supplies in the railway sector have been carried out under Indian Line of Credit.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain attended the formal handing over ceremony of 18th AC-DC 1350 HP diesel-electric locomotive to Myanma Railways, supplied by RITES and manufactured by Diesel Locomotive Works. RITES Ltd., a PSU of the Ministry of Railways, is a principal partner of the Myanma Railways. Speaking at the occasion, Gohain expressed satisfaction on the close cooperation between the two railway systems on regular basis since last 20 years. He also congratulated Indian Railways in completing the project, much ahead of delivery schedule and providing locomotives with many contemporary new features over the earlier supplies. The minister also thanked the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for their coordination and assistance with the Myanmar authorities in the easy facilitation of the project. Gohain said that this association will help strengthen friendly border relations with India. (ANI)