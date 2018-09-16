India has become a favourite investment destination: Pradhan

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India has become a favourable destination for investors from all across the world.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural event of 11th Global Skills Summit in Delhi organised by FICCI and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Union Minister said that in coming years, one-third of primary energy requirement of the world will be received by India.

"Today, in this competitive sphere, India has become a favourable destination for investors from all across the world. Incoming 25 years, one-third of primary energy requirement of the world will be received by India," he said.

The Minister also called for a collective introspection on the changing nature of job profiles. He said, "Internet is changing the character of the workplace at a frenetic pace, and therefore, policy shapers need to astutely comprehend the jobs scenario." Hailing that India is blessed with intellectual manpower, the Union Minister said, "India was blessed with intellectual manpower, and the time was ripe to channelise this asset into the creation of useful employment for the people gifted with the right type of skills." (ANI)