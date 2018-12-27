India has not sought military base in Maldives

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): India has not sought the establishment of a military base in the Maldives in exchange for the USD 1.4 billion financial aid, sources confirmed.

Media reports claimed that India wanted to open a military base in the Maldives following the aid granted to the island nation during President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's maiden visit here earlier this month.

However, sources close to the developments quashed the rumours, claiming that India has made no such request, adding that India has provided financial aid and there is no quid pro quo.

Earlier, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid also "categorically" refuted the media reports, terming them "baseless and aimed at discrediting" the newly-elected government. "Categorically refute media reports alleging that Govt is planning to allow establishment of an Indian military base in Maldives in exchange for financial assistance or other material benefits. It is baseless and aimed at discrediting the Govt as it starts to rebuild good . ." Shahid tweeted on November 29. ". . relations with its neighbours and rest of the Int community. Govt assures the people, that it will always act in the national interest of Maldives, and will not undertake any international engagement that will compromise the sovereignty and independence of the country!" the Maldivian Foreign Minister added. (ANI)