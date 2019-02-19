India has power to destroy Pak in one day: Proud mother of Sepoy Ajay Kumar

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Mother of Sepoy Ajay Kumar, who lost his life in yesterday's encounter with Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pulwama, on Tuesday said that India has the power to destroy the neighbouring country in one day.

"Pakistan has killed so many sons; Pakistan is not that big that India cannot destroy it. India can destroy it in one day. I am proud of my son, he sacrificed his life for the country," the mother said.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains Major VS Dhoundiyal, who lost his life in the encounter in Pulwama, was brought to his native place in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Amid slogans of "Amar rahe...", the mortal remains of Havaldar Sheo Ram was brought to his home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. Thousands of people gathered to bid a farewell to Ram. The mortal remains of Sepoy Hari Singh were also brought to his home in Haryana's Rewari today. On Monday, four jawans including a Major rank officer lost their lives in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)