India in 2+2 Likely to Discuss increasing interaction with US Central Command

[India], Sep.04 (ANI): The much awaited 2+2 Dialogue, which is to be held here on September 6 is likely to discuss the significant issue of increasing the interaction between the Indian Army and the Central Command of the US.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity an officer told ANI, "One significant issue likely to be put forth will be the increase in the interaction between the Central Command of the US and the Indian Forces. This was till now restricted to the Indo-pacific Command of the US." It is significant to note that the Pakistan and Afghanistan also comes into the area of this Command of the US.

The issues on agenda reflect a rise in the level of confidence and trust building between the US and India. In the high level 2+2 US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be holding talks with their Indian counterpart foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The talks will also include more number of courses and increased number of vacancies in each course. An officer told ANI, "The two sides are likely to discuss about the exchange of military personnel visiting on courses having advanced specialisation which till now were not open as they were considered very critical domain courses." The officer told this on the condition of anonymity. The responsibility of the region which includes India comes under the Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) of US which is head quartered in Hawaii. Whereas, the Central Command is responsible for 20 nations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the strategic waterways that surrounds them. (ANI)