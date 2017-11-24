India International Trade Fair: Showcasing incredible Northeast India

[India], November 24 (ANI): Pavilions of northeastern states of India are being thronged by visitors at the 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF), currently underway in New Delhi.

With their unique flavours, colours, clothes and products, this year the different pavilions of the northeastern states encouraged the use of bamboo and opened gates for investments in their respective provinces.

The Tripura pavilion in the fair has come up with the concept of bamboo products. Utensils, bags, plates and even pictures made of bamboo attracted tourists.

"It would look as if this is made out of wood, but the whole product is made from bamboo and it is totally handmade, no machines were used for its manufacturing. It's the most unique and special product from India," an exhibitor from Tripura said. The focus of the Assam pavilion, however, was to attract more and more investment to the state. Banners like, 'Think investment, Think Assam' is put up across the pavilion. "We are now focusing on the markets of the Asian countries and how it could be tapped and how Assam could be made the centre where investments can roll out. Previously it was 'Act East', we want it to be there and have asked all investors to roll their guns in Assam," Bipul Das, Pavillion director, Assam said. The stalls of Nagaland have brought with itself the history of the head hunters and the necklaces they put on along with the traditional outfits of the tribes and woolen clothes of the state. The Mizoram pavilion had focused on the promotion of the handloom sector and organic drinks like green tea and Amla juice. The theme for this year's Trade Fair is, 'Start up India' and 'Stand-up India', which is aimed at boosting start up entrepreneurs from different states including the Northeast. (ANI)