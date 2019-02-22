India is tired of your fake news: BJP to Rahul

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday rejected Congress President Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was indulging "gleefully" in a photo-shoot allegedly hours after the Pulwama attack and asserted that the photographs were taken in the morning.

"Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn't involved," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a tweet.

The tweet came hours after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Prime Minister calling him "Prime Time Minister" and said that when people were crying over the deaths in Pulwama, Modi was indulging "gleefully" in a photo-shoot. "Three hours after the news of the killing of 40 soldiers in Pulwama, 'Prime Time Minister' continued shooting the film," Gandhi said. "There was a lot of pain in the heart of the dear ones of the martyrs -- they were going through 'a sea of emotion', while the PM was laughing at a photo-shoot at a river," the Congress chief tweeted Gandhi also attached photographs of Modi taking part the photo-shoot.