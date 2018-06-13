India, Kazakhstan to enhance military-industrial cooperation

[India], June 13 (ANI): India and Kazakhstan have agreed to further develop bilateral cooperation in the military-industrial sphere.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in New Delhi said in a release this agreement was reached during the fifth Joint Inter-Governmental Kazakh-Indian Working Group meeting on military-technical cooperation, which was held in Astana earlier this month.

The Vice-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Shaymergenov Timur led the Kazakh delegation at the talks, while the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Planning and International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, Shambhu Kumaran.

During the meeting both sides discussed prospects for cooperation between defence enterprises as well as further boosting interaction in the field of cyber security and peace making, the embassy release said. (ANI)