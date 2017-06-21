India leads the way in celebrating International Yoga Day

[India], June 21 (ANI): Even as rain played a bit of a spoilsport in many places like Lucknow and Delhi, the nation gathered in large numbers at various parks and public places across the country today to mark the third International Day of Yoga brimming with excitement and energy.

Dressed in white t-shirts and trousers, people stretched and twisted themselves with joy in various postures at Yoga events held across the nation.

Taking to the social media, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal asked people to devote themselves to Yoga for a healthy body and mind.

"For a healthy body and mind, let us devote ourselves to Yoga - the most effective and balanced method of wellbeing #InternationalYogaDay," he tweeted. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani shared a glimpse of the celebrations in his state. "Greetings on International Yoga Day. Sharing glimpses of #YogaDay2017 at Ahmedabad." Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to everyone to make Yoga an inseparable part of their life. Celebrating the day with other Ministers, officials and hundreds of athletes, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted- Sharing glimpses of Yoga Day 2017 from Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said- Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the day's celebrations while addressing the gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, and said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household. Conveying his greetings to all those who joined the Yoga Day 2017 celebrations across India and the world, Prime Minister Modi said Yoga's immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India. "I am happy to see so many Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years. Demand for Yoga teachers is increasing. Apart from fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness," Prime Minister Modi said. The international day for yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015. (ANI)