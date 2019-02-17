India lends hand in rebuilding school destroyed in Nepal earthquake

[Nepal], Feb 16 (ANI): In a bid to assist Nepal in reconstructing the schools damaged by the devastating earthquake, the Government of India has been rebuilding schools in Nepal.

A foundation stone of the Mahalaxmi Secondary School in Gorkha District, the epicentre of 2015’s Nepal Earthquake, was laid on Saturday.

“Foundation Stone of GOI supported, post-earthquake reconstruction of School Building of Mahalaxmi Secondary School in Gorkha District was laid today by Minister of Education, Science and Technology, GON, Hon'ble Giriraj Mani Pokhrel,” Indian Embassy in Kathmandu tweeted on Saturday evening.

The foundation stone of the to-be-built school was laid by Nepal’s Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokhrel amidst a function organised on the occasion of the school’s Parent’s Day. The school which lies at Gorkha Municipality-9, Laxmibazar currently hosts around 716 students. As per the information provided by the embassy a total of 24 classrooms would be built for the school which lies at a distance of about approximately 140 km from the capital. The Joshi Kangri JV has been awarded the contract to build the infrastructures with a tendered cost of Nepalese Rupee 4,67,21,766.55, the Indian mission in Nepal informed. (ANI)