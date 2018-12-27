India lodges strong protest against Pak over cross-border firing, terrorists' infiltration

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): India on Thursday lodged a strong protest against Pakistan over continued infiltration of terrorists and cross-border firing, as an official from the Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs here.

The official was summoned over the incidents of cross LoC terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and security forces on 21 and 26 December, leading to loss of lives on the Indian side.

"Our grave concern was conveyed at Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces," the ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan was once again asked to fulfill its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner," it added. The MEA noted that despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistani forces have carried out over 1,962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations in which about 50 Indians have lost their lives. (ANI)