India-Malaysia's joint exercise enters phase two

[Malaysia] May 7 (ANI): The second phase of the Indian and Malaysian armies' joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' was initiated on Monday.

The exercise was conducted in Hulu Langat forest of Malaysia under harsh and humid conditions.

During the field training exercise, combat engineers from the Indian Army deactivated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The sappers team from 3 Engineer regiment of the Indian Army are training with the Malaysian Army combat engineers as a part of their first joint exercise.

The joint exercise, which will go on till May 13, is aimed at sharing the expertise of both the contingents in conducting counterinsurgency operations in a jungle terrain. (ANI)