India must renew efforts to gain UNSC permanent seat: VP Naidu

[India], May 29 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for renewed efforts by India to gain permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

Interacting with the Officer Trainees of the 2018 Batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Bhutanese Diplomats here, the Vice President referred to the growing prominence of India on the world stage and underscored the need for enhancing support from world nations and building a sustained dialogue in favour of UNSC reforms.

"During the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly and remarkably raised the visibility and standing of India. India has emerged as the fastest growing economy with global powers acknowledging India's growth story," Naidu said.

The Vice President also stressed the need to build a consensus for expansion and democratisation of a number of multilateral fora to ensure representation to a number of other emerging nations.

"We must renew our efforts to gain permanent membership of the UN Security Council by further enhancing support from world nations and building a sustained dialogue in favour of UNSC reforms. We have to build consensus for the expansion and democratization of a number of other multilateral fora to ensure representation of a number of other emerging nations," he added.

Naidu further cautioned that the return of the unwelcome tendency of protectionism would adversely impact the global effort for collective advancement.

Outlining the challenges the budding diplomats would have to deal with, Naidu expressed his concern over the threat posed by terrorism.

"Let me impress upon you the grave nature of the threat that the world community as a whole faces due to terrorism. No country in the world is immune to the consequences of terrorism now and therefore curbing this menace would require a united response from world nations," he said.

"India has consistently taken an unrelenting and uncompromising stand against terrorism, we must continue to be champions of peace," he added.

Talking about the unethical acts of financial fugitives, the Vice President expressed his concern over the ease with which they find safe havens in other countries. He suggested the constant updating and overhauling of Extradition Treaties and all bilateral and multilateral agreements to defend and safeguard the integrated global economic order for the collective good.

Referring to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Naidu said that people had made their choice with resounding clarity and voted for stability. (ANI)