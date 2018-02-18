India needs quality training in Skill Development & Entrepreneurship: Experts

[India], Feb. 18 (ANI): President of a Canada's Seneca College, David Agnew on Sunday said, there is an "urgent need of quality training" in skill development and entrepreneurship.

"There is an urgent need of quality training in skill development and entrepreneurship to meet the development goals of the country, and Canadian institutions are partnering with India's premier institutions to take this to the next level," said Agnew while addressing inaugural session of the day-long Indo-Canadian Seminar on Skill development and Entrepreneurship here.

In the seminar Seneca College made few new announcement of its long term collaboration with Universities and Institutions of Higher Education India.

Seneca has joined hands for partnership with Indian institutes namely, National Institute for Financial Management (NIFM), IILM Institute for Higher Education, Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research (TIMSR), Punjab Technical University (PTU), Administrative Staff College of India, FORE School of Management and Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI).

There are going to be numerous partnership programmes at these institutes.

Building on this relationship, Agnew said, "Seneca is delighted to be deepening our educational ties with India as we collaborate in the arena of skill development and entrepreneurship. We will be building on the strengths of our students and continue the pursuit of innovation. For the first time Seneca has also collaborated in the area of online education to deliver Executive Management Programs to working professionals in India and abroad. The EMP program will be jointly delivered by Canadian and Indian Professors."

He added that the collaborative sessions of the Indo-Canadian seminar are expected to result in tangible outcomes in the area of skill development and entrepreneurship.

Delegates and experts were of the view that there is a need for quick reorganization of the skill development ecosystem and the promotion of which is necessary to suit to the needs of the industry to ensure enhancement of life of the population.

"India would surely rise to be the Human Resource Capital of the world by appropriately skilling its youth bulge and convert its advantage into a dividend. Skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives will help actualize the inert potential of the country," said a delegate. (ANI)