India needs to raise its combat level with Pak: ex-DGP of J-K

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): India needs to raise its level to combat with Pakistan, underlined Jammu and Kashmir's former DGP K. Rajendra Kumar.

"A stern message needs to be sent to Pakistan in terms of retaliation. We need to retaliate back in a manner so that it becomes very, very costly for them. We now need to raise our level. India should deal with Pakistan with great impunity," said Kumar.

The former DGP made the statement while delivering a lecture on 'Issues facing Jammu and Kashmir Police' at the Pune Union of Working Journalists here on Monday.

He also touched upon the ongoing cross-border issue between India and Pakistan. Highlighting the big picture, Kumar underscored: "Now the United States of America is exiting Afghanistan, Syria; it has its implications. We have the implications in Kashmir also; it is just a matter of time before we start feeling its implications in Kashmir. So, there is an urgent need to ensure that we engage; that we have a clear-cut roadmap for handling Kashmir." According to media reports, India till now has recorded around 1,570 ceasefire violations by Pakistan Rangers. Besides, at least 27 security personnel have lost their lives along the LoC, another 34 laid down their lives in counter-terror operations in the state that have led to the killing of as many as 247 terrorists. (ANI)