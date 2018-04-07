India, Nepal to enhance agriculture cooperation

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): India and Nepal on Saturday reaffirmed their resolve to promote cooperation in agricultural science and technology, agricultural production and agro-processing.

Both sides agreed to do this in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between both countries for the mutual benefit of farmers, consumers, the scientific community and the private sector.

A joint statement issued after delegation-level talks held at Hyderabad House here read, "The two Prime Ministers agreed to give fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and decided to launch a new partnership in agriculture."

It further said, "The partnership will be anchored by the Ministers for Agriculture of the two countries and will focus on collaborative projects in agricultural research and development, education, training and scholarships, strengthening of supply and value chain, climate resilience, research in seed technology, soil health, strengthening infrastructure of plant protection laboratories, research in indigenous genetic resources, animal husbandry, veterinary research and development facilities, agro forestry, bio pesticides, bio fertilizers, cooperative farming, and promoting exchanges between the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC)." The first meeting of the partnership will be decided soon to determine priority areas of mutual interest and to develop a work plan for joint implementation. India has announced a pilot project on organic farming and soil health monitoring for implementation in Nepal. (ANI)