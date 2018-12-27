India never considered Pakistan its enemey: RSS

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi on Thursday said that India never considered Pakistan its enemy whereas Islamabad has always treated New Delhi as its foe.

"The problem increases several folds when our bordering states look at us as an enemy. India has never considered Pakistan as its enemy while Pakistan has always considered India as its enemy," said Joshi while speaking at an event on national security here.

He further said that Bangladesh government has resorted to "passive attack" through infiltration. "We may not have war with Bangladesh but there is a kind of passive attack through infiltration. I am not saying that Bangladesh government is doing this but it is a fact that the government there doesn't worry about it at all," he added.

Joshi also said that China considers India as its enemy. "We have never considered China as our enemy but China always behaved with us in such a manner that it appears that it stands in front of us as our enemy," said the RSS leader. The RSS leader opined that the huge amount of expenditure incurred on the defence sector could be saved if these neighbouring countries become India's friend. "In budget, we have to spend a huge amount on our Army. If these countries become our friend then that amount could have been saved and invested in development," he said. (ANI)