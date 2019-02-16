India not going to sit idle, Pak will get response soon: Shahnawaz Hussain

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): India will not sit idle, Pakistan will get the response soon, said Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday.Speaking to ANI, Shahnawaz said: "We salute and pay tribute to the brave CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Pakistan has to pay a heavy price for this, now, we will not sit idle, Pakistan will get the response soon."

"I am going to attend the funeral of jawan Ratan Thakur, who was from Bhagalpur constituency in Bihar," he added. Praising the world to stand with India in this crucial hour, the BJP leader stated: "The security of every Indian is our responsibility. It is time for Pakistan to be worried and petrified. The entire world is condemning this attack, countries like France, Russia and America extending support to India. This is the time for the country to stand united to fight against terrorism and Pakistan." As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The slain personnel were travelling in a bus which came under the terror attack.Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, has claimed the responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged. (ANI)