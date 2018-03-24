India observes Earth Hour 2018

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): India observed the Earth Hour 2018 on Saturday as part of which various important government buildings and historical monuments dimmed their lights for an entire hour.

In the national capital, Delhi, the lights were dimmed at Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block of the Central Secretariat for an entire hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Further, the war memorial of India Gate also plunged into darkness to observe the Hour.

Mumbai also contributed towards saving the electricity as the lights at the Gateway of India were dimmed too.

Highlighting, Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan requested people to form a habit to conserve the resources. "We have to take steps to save our nature, biodiversity and the earth. We must judiciously use the resources," he said. The movement of the Earth Hour began in 2007 in Australia, and it has now become a global campaign wherein non-essential lights are turned off at 8:30 PM on a specific day towards the end of March. Globally various other countries, including Australia, United States of America, Egypt and France, also observed the hour by dimming the lights of famous historical monuments including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, New York's Empire State Building, Pyramids of Egypt and, the Eiffel Tower. (ANI)