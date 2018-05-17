India-Oman discuss energy, food security

[India], May 17 (ANI): A group of 30 young entrepreneurs from Oman on Wednesday discussed avenues for energy and food security with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, during the interaction, the Prime Minister highlighted the scope for cooperation in energy and food security between the two countries.

As per an official statement, the two sides also discussed the history of Indo-Oman maritime relations.

He conveyed his greetings to the Sultan of Oman, and greetings on the occasion of the beginning of Ramzan. (ANI)