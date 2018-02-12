India, Oman sign eight MoUs

[Oman] February 12 (ANI): India and Oman signed eight Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), including pacts on tourism and military cooperation.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last destination of his four-nation tour, the MoUs signed during the visit to Oman's Muscat were:

1) Agreement on legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

2) Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports.

3) MoU on cooperation in the field of Health.

4) MoU for cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space. 5) MoU on cooperation between Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of External Affairs, India and Oman Diplomatic Institute. 6) MoU on academic and scholarly cooperation sectors between National Defence College, Sultanate of Oman and the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. 7) MoU in the field of Tourism Cooperation between India and Oman. 8) Annexure to the MoU on Military Cooperation. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Muscat on Sunday. On his arrival, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial reception at the Royal Airport by Sayyid Fahd Bin Mahmoud Al Said, the Deputy Prime Minister for Council of Ministers of Oman. Prime Minister Modi will return to India on February 12. (ANI)