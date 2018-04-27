India-Pak DGMOs hold talks on ceasefire violation

[India], Apr 27 (ANI): In an unscheduled hot line interaction between Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan and his Pakistani counterpart on Friday, India stood its ground regarding Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

The unscheduled DGMO level talks were held at 6:30 p.m., on a request by Pakistan, wherein the Pakistani DGMO accused Indian security forces of resorting to unprovoked firing along LoC, the Indian Army said in a statement.

In response, General Chauhan emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by Indian troops are only carried out in response to unabated support given by Pakistan Army to armed terrorists who infiltrate across the border and target Indian Army posts with heavy calibre weapons. Indian Army DGMO further impressed upon the Pakistan Army DGMO that the support to terrorism by Pakistan Army is unacceptable and that the Indian Army would continue to take all retaliatory measures. The army stated that the "onus of de-escalation along the LoC rests with Pakistan Army provided they stop supporting terrorists and put an end to unprovoked Cease Fire Violations to abet infiltration." (ANI)