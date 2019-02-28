India-Pak tension: TDP chief urges Centre to act responsibly

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of India-Pakistan tension, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that rulers at the Centre should act with responsibility and any person acting 'unilaterally' may create problems.

“Rulers at the Centre should act with responsibility. One person’s decision determines the future of the nation. If such a person acts unilaterally, it can create many problems. The ruler must act as per the aspirations of the nation and should safeguard the sovereignty of the nation. One should not think of political gains in it. It is not correct to say that I am the only one who saves the nation”, Naidu said in an apparent reference to Modi.

He also lauded IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Warthaman who has been held in captivity by Pakistan. Abhinandan crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) while thwarting an air raid by Pakistani Air Force. “Wing Commander Abhinandan’s patriotism is laudable. He stood brave though he was tortured and bleeding. He is an inspiration for all of us. Everybody should stand by his family. We should appreciate the valour and bravery shown by the Indian Air Force. Our Army is fighting on the borders with valour”, Naidu said in reference to the recent India-Pakistan tension. Tensions escalated further between the two countries after Pakistani Air Force violated Indian airspace over the Line of Control on Wednesday. India lost one Mig-21 Bison fighter jet while thwarting the raid. MEA later declared the pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan as missing in action. (ANI)