India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged the lists of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations between the two countries. The list was exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

"The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year," reads a statement issued by the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This is the 28th consecutive exchange of such list between the two countries, with the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992. Earlier in the day, the two nations exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad. The exercise was undertaken in adherence to the provisions of the 2008 agreement under which such lists are exchanged on January 1 and July 1 every year. Pakistan also shared a list of 54 civilian prisoners and 483 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, while New Delhi handed over to Islamabad a list containing the names of 249 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 98 fishermen. The Indian government has called for early release and repatriation of their prisoners and fishermen with their boats. Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 17 Indian civilian prisoners and 369 Indian fishermen, whose nationality has been confirmed. (ANI)