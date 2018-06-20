India, Pakistan hold commander-level meeting in Poonch

[India] June 20 (ANI): A commander-level meeting took place on Wednesday between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Both countries discussed instances of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

During the Ramzan season, Kashmir had responded well to the Centre's announcement of non-initiation of combat operations (NICO) as peace prevailed.

But there has been no let-up in ceasefire violations at the LoC, and sporadic incidents of terrorist striking security forces continued. On a related note, three terrorists were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces that took place in Tral town. This came three days after veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar. The same day, the bullet-ridden body of Army jawan, Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area. These incidents had drawn a huge outrage in the Valley with many calling it an 'act of cowardice'. Meanwhile, Governor's rule has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after Mehbooba Mufti resigned post the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) withdrawal from the alliance with the People's Democratic Party in the state. (ANI)