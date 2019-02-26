India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Tuesday violated the ceasefire on the Line Of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts, leading to a gun duel as Indian troops retaliated, an official said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors of the LoC around 5:30 pm,using heavy mortars and small arms to target Indian positions.

Indian army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he said.

Multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC came on a day the Indian Air Force carried out strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot.