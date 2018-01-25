  1. Sify.com
India, Philippines sign MoU

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 25, 2018 00:46 hrs

[India], Jan. 25 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between India and Philippines here in the presence of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday.

The MoU aims to facilitate direct investment between the two countries by providing practical investment information to enterprises.

It would also promote direct investment opportunities and support the companies pursuing those opportunities to contribute positively towards economic growth. (ANI)



