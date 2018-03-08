India politically not bipolar: KTR

[India], Mar 8 (ANI): Days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) mooted a third front as a run-up to the next general elections, state IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday came out in his support, saying that India doesn't have a bipolar political system.

"This country is not about two parties, India is not a bipolar country. It has a multi-party system and a strong regional party network too. There is a good possibility of a third alternative or it could be the only alternative," KT Rama Rao told media here.

The Telangana minister further said that the Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were given a lot of chances to run the country.

"We have one whole year for elections, so let's see how things shape up. Just like our Chief Minister said, Congress and BJP have been given a lot of chances to run this country and they have not lived up to their expectations," KTR added.

On March 3, after chairing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) parliamentary board meeting, KCR announced his ambition to participate in the national politics to initiate a change in the political fabric of the country, following the "miserable failure" of the current system.

"I am keen to participate in national politics to change the political fabric of the country as the current political system has miserably failed. There is a serious need for qualitative change in the national politics, as no change has been seen by the people even after 70 years of exercise of democracy," he said.

Thereafter, West Bengal's Banerjee, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, two MPs from Maharashtra, and representatives from other political parties called KCR to express their support for his vision.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not take the criticism lying down and its Telangana unit alleged that KCR had "failed miserably" in the governance of Telangana, adding that the decision to unite with other parties was because of not being able to fight the BJP alone. (ANI)