India, Portugal to cooperate on startups, oceanography

Lisbon: Expressing surprise that no Indian Prime Minister has ever made a bilateral visit to Portugal, Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that both countries will cooperate in a number of areas, including startups, marine technology and oceanography.
Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa launched the India-Portugal International Startup Hub here following bilateral talks.
PM @antoniocostapm & I launched India-Portugal International StartUp Hub to enable cooperation in start-up sector.
Addressing a joint media briefing after the talks, Modi said that ties between the two countries were on the upswing following the visit of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who traces his origin to Goa, to India in January this year.
PM Shri @narendramodi is addressing the Indian community in Lisbon, Portugal.
Stating that India and Portugal have good people-to-people ties, Modi said that football was a cultural connect between them.
He also said that both India and Portugal were determined to deepen the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and religious extremism.
Costa thanked the expatriate Indian community's contribution to Portugal's economy and society.
The two sides signed a number of agreements, including on digital sector and youth exchange.
Costa said several areas of cooperation have been identified like sports, biotechnology and space.