[India], Feb 16 (ANI): India on Saturday hiked basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200 per cent in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

The decision comes into force with immediate effect, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

“India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect,” tweeted Jaitley. (ANI)