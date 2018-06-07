India ranks low in happiness index: Pranab Mukherjee

[India] June 7 (ANI): Former president Dr Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said despite India being one of the fastest growing economies, it ranks low in happiness index.

Addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) cadres at the event, the former president said, "Despite India being one of the fastest growing economies, it ranks low in the happiness index. There's macroeconomic growth, but India ranks low on happiness index."

He also said the concept of modern India cannot be bound by race or religion.

The former president shared the experience of his 50 years in public life and said, "The concept of modern India was articulated from various Indian leaders and was not bound by race or religion. A nation in the making conceptualizes the Indian state." Mukherjee advised that the country must move from violence and conflict to peace and happiness. "Every day we see increased violence around us. This violence is a form of darkness. Our motherland is asking for peace, harmony, happiness," he said. He added that there is a shloka in Parliament from Kautilya, which says, "In the happiness of people, lies the happiness of the king." Calling the Indian Constitution as the Magna Carta for socio-economic transformation of the country, Mukherjee said, "For us, democracy is not a gift but a separate task. We do not identify any enemy. That makes Bharat a democratic and united nation." While concluding his speech at the event, Mukherjee said the aim of the state should be to galvanise people to fight against poverty and disease. "People are at the centre of all activities of the State and nothing should be done to divide them. The aim of the State should be to galvanise them to fight a concerted war against poverty, disease and deprivation. Only then can we create a nation where Nationalism flows automatically," he added. Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the former president said, "Sardar Patel has united and integrated India." Earlier, the RSS said that it is the greatness of the former president to accept their invitation. (ANI)