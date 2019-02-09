India rebukes China for objecting to PM Modi's Arunachal visit

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): India slammed China for opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, outlining that the state is an "integral and inalienable part of India."

"The State of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other parts of India. This consistent position has been conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

The Indian rebuke comes in response to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' remarks which called for New Delhi to "respect the interests" of the Chinese side while objecting to Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Indian state.

"The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

Beijing warned India to "refrain from any action that may lead to escalation of disputes", adding, "China urges the Indian side to bear in mind the common interests of the two countries, respect the interests and concerns of the Chinese side, cherish the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations, and refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question."

The Line of Actual Control (LAC), that demarcates the Indian and Chinese territory, traverses five Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh. Since the military standoff at Bhutan's Doklam plateau ended in August 2017, the tension has remained, even as the troops of both India and China disengaged. Numerous instances of Chinese troops crossing the LAC in the Arunachal sector have been reported ever since.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a whirlwind tour of the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura, with only a few months to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.(ANI)