India rejects Pak's claims of using chemical weapons on civilians

[India], Oct 05 (ANI): Rejecting the claims made by Pakistan foreign office about the reported use of chemical weapons by Indian security forces on the civilians, India called the allegations "unfounded."

A statement issued by the official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar read: "India has repeatedly stated its complete opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone, at anytime, and anywhere in the world. India is an original signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The international community has recognised India's abiding commitment and contribution to the CWC which is the universal multilateral instrument prohibiting the use of chemical weapons."

This comes after the Pakistan Foreign Office, in a weekly press briefing alleged that India is using chemical weapons on citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, reported The Nation. Dubbing Pakistan's claim as "false accusations", Kumar said that Islamabad is acting irresponsibly in order to make the international community believe these allegations. "It is, therefore, a matter of deep concern that Pakistan repeatedly tries to make such false allegations. They are acting in a highly irresponsible manner with the sole purpose of repeating untruths in the vain hope that the international community will start believing in their falsehood. Such malicious attempts to deflect international opinion away from the terrorism emanating from Pakistan shall not succeed," the Kumar added. (ANI)